Health ministry sends high-level team to Mumbai amid jump in measles cases

The team will undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak (Representative image)

Union health ministry on November 9 said it has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in cases of measles in the city.

The team will assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalization of requisite control and containment measures.

The 3 member central team to Mumbai comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in the Delhi and regional office for health and family welfare, Pune. The team is headed by Dr. Anubhav Srivastava, deputy director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC.

The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state health departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in Mumbai.