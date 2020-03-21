Goa partners with Innovaccer to launch first-ever self assessment tool for Covid-19

Goa became first Indian state to launch a digital self-assessment test for COVID-19 to help people to identify whether they are at risk of being infected by novel coronavirus without having to physically visit a healthcare facility.

The self-assessment tool called Test Yourself Goa, has a short individual survey that seeks information such as name, contact number, location, asks questions about recent travel to high-risk countries, symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and any existing health conditions such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension among others.

Based on a survey, the self-assessment tool tells whether you are likely or not likely suspect of COVID-19, as per the US CDC's guidelines. The solution then assists the person to take the next steps such as providing information on self-quarantine, helpline numbers to reach out to the concerned authorities. People should remember that the outcome of self-assessment is not medical advice.

Nevertheless, the self-assessment helps the government to monitor vulnerable citizens by empowering them to self-report.

The Goa government has partnered with Innovaccer, a US-based healthcare data analytics company that developed the self-assessment platform.

“We are proud to become the first state in India to adopt technology solutions to tackle Coronavirus. I appeal to all our citizens to make use of the application to the fullest and take necessary safety measures,” said Vishwajit Rane, Minister for Health, Goa.

“We are helping our physicians triage demand during this pandemic with preparedness. I am optimistic that this partnership with the Government of Goa and the COVID-19 Practice Assistant solution will be essential in curbing this outbreak and combating it as one,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO of Innovaccer.