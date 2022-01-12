MARKET NEWS

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests positive for COVID-19

A few days ago, Amarinder Singh’s wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.

January 12, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for #Covid with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself and request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested,” he said in a tweet.

The 79-year-old leader had recently formed the Punjab Lok Congress.

A few days ago, Singh’s wife and Congress MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur had tested positive for the infection.
