Coronavirus patients most infectious when they first show symptoms: WHO

Reuters
Studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious when they first show symptoms, Maria van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist and the World Health Organization's technical lead on the pandemic, said in a briefing on Tuesday.
She said a sub-set of people do not develop symptoms, but can still infect others, and as many as 40 percent of transmissions may be by asymptomatic cases.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:22 pm