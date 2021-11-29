MARKET NEWS

China's President Xi Jinping leader promises Africa 1 billion COVID vaccine doses

The Chinese leader said that his country would donate 600 million doses directly. A further 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites.

AFP
November 29, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST
China's President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged to offer one billion Covid vaccine doses to Africa, in a speech made via videolink to a China-Africa summit in Senegal's capital Dakar.

The Chinese leader said that his country would donate 600 million doses directly. A further 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites.
Tags: #Africa #China #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #World News #Xi Jinping
first published: Nov 29, 2021 07:19 pm

