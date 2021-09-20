Cadila Healthcare unit inks pact to sell two brands to Integrace

live bse live

Cadila Healthcare on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact with Integrace Pvt Ltd to sell two brands -- Mifegest and Cytolog.

Zydus Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has inked the agreement with Integrace, a part of the portfolio companies of private equity firm True North.

"The said transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement, subject to customary approvals," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share the financial details of the deal.

Cadila shares ended 2.08 per cent down at Rs 546.35 apiece on Monday.