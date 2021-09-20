MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Cadila Healthcare unit inks pact to sell two brands to Integrace

Zydus Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has inked the agreement with Integrace, a part of the portfolio companies of private equity firm True North.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cadila Healthcare on Monday said its subsidiary has inked a pact with Integrace Pvt Ltd to sell two brands -- Mifegest and Cytolog.

Zydus Healthcare Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has inked the agreement with Integrace, a part of the portfolio companies of private equity firm True North.

"The said transaction is expected to be completed within 30 days from the date of execution of agreement, subject to customary approvals," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share the financial details of the deal.

Cadila shares ended 2.08 per cent down at Rs 546.35 apiece on Monday.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Health #Integrace pvt ltd
first published: Sep 20, 2021 06:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.