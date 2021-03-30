English
BioNTech raises COVID vaccine output goal to 2.5 billion doses

"The increase is driven by the optimisation of production processes, the recent initiation of production at BioNTech's Marburg, Germany facility, regulatory approval for six dose vials, and the expansion of our manufacturing and supplier network," BioNTech said in a statement.

March 30, 2021 / 04:31 PM IST
Source: Reuters

German firm BioNTech said on Tuesday that it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected.

