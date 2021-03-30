BioNTech raises COVID vaccine output goal to 2.5 billion doses

Source: Reuters

German firm BioNTech said on Tuesday that it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year with US partner Pfizer, 25 percent more than previously expected.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Also Read: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions, found up to 90% effective: CDC

"The increase is driven by the optimisation of production processes, the recent initiation of production at BioNTech's Marburg, Germany facility, regulatory approval for six dose vials, and the expansion of our manufacturing and supplier network," BioNTech said in a statement.