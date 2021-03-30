English
March 30, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | With 271 more fatalities, India's death toll rises to 1,62,114

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 371st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 371st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in a row, the active cases
have increased to 5,40,720. The death toll increased to 1,62,114 with 271 fatalities. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 6.11 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 30, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Mizoram reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,468

    Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,488 as three more persons have tested positive for the virus, an official said on Tuesday. The three new cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said, adding that two patients have travel history. Mizoram currently has 29 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,428 people have recovered from the disease.

    The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11, he said. The state has tested so far 2,51,722 samples for COVID-19, including 420 samples on Monday. (PTI)

  • March 30, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, along with his wife Nutan Goel, receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute.

  • March 30, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra: 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    With the addition of3,144 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,12,705,an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,454, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.06 per cent, he said.

    So far, 2,77,536 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.75 per cent.

  • March 30, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Chandigarh administration declares 25 areas in the UT as containment zone amid increasing COVID19 cases.

  • March 30, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India reports 56,211 new COVID-19 cases

    India reports 56,211 new COVID-19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total cases have mounted to 1,20,95,855, while the recoveries surged to 1,13,93,021. India has 5,40,720 active cases.

  • March 30, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19

    The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever.

    "She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon," a source close to the player told PTI. "She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only," the source added. (PTI)

  • March 30, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | 6 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 5,052

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,052, a health department official said on Tuesday. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has 14 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,976 people have recovered from the disease, the official said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

  • March 30, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

     Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Omar Abdullah to self-isolate after father Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

    "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he tweeted.

  • March 30, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR): The total number of samples tested up to 29th March is 24,26,50,025, including 7,85,864 samples tested yesterday.

  • March 30, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19

    A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

    The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.

    The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China. A World Health Organization official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.” Continue reading...

  • March 30, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Dr Reddy's expects Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator in next few weeks

    Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories expects the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to get approval from the Indian regulator in the next few weeks, a company official has said. ”We expect to get the approval in the next few weeks.

    It is a two-dose vaccine. You take the first dose on day zero and the second one on day 21. The peak immunity develops somewhere between day 28 to day 42. So, it is a two-dose vaccine and we expect it to be available in the next few weeks,” Deepak Sapra, the company's CEO, APIs and Services, said.

    Sapra, who was speaking in a webinar on Sunday evening, was asked as to how soon Sputnik would be available and whether it is a one dose or two doses vaccine. Click here for full story...

