Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | With 271 more fatalities, India's death toll rises to 1,62,114

March 30, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

have increased to 5,40,720. The death toll increased to 1,62,114 with 271 fatalities. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 6.11 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

: Today is the 371st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India reported 56,211 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to above 1.20 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data. Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in a row, the active cases