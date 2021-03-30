Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | With 271 more fatalities, India's death toll rises to 1,62,114

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Mizoram reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,468
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,488 as three more persons have tested positive for the virus, an official said on Tuesday. The three new cases were reported from Aizawl district, he said, adding that two patients have travel history. Mizoram currently has 29 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,428 people have recovered from the disease.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11, he said. The state has tested so far 2,51,722 samples for COVID-19, including 420 samples on Monday. (PTI)