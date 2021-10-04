Grimes poses with Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’ after split with Elon Musk to 'troll' paparazzi

Elon Musk's estranged partner Grimes was photographed reading Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto' (Image: Twitter/ Grimes)

Singer Grimes was recently spotted strolling in downtown Los Angeles, her face buried in Karl Marx’s ‘Communist Manifesto’. Dressed in a costume that was part-space cowboy-part Hobbit, this was Grimes’ first public appearance since her "semi-separation" with billionaire Elon Musk.

While the picture left the internet baffled and ushered a fresh meme fest on social media, the singer whose Twitter bio reads “Miss Information” (read misinformation) announced later that she posed with the ‘Communist Manifesto’ after breaking up with one of the world’s richest men to “troll” the paparazzi.



paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked haha pic.twitter.com/9w8pPwIFAq

The Canadian singer wrote on Twitter: “Paparazzi followed me to a shoot so I tried to think what I could do that would yield the most onion-ish possible headline and it worked. Haha”The couple ended their three-year romantic relationship, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had told the New York Post's Page Six last week. However, they still cohabit their California residence and are currently raising their one-year-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk together.