App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google postpones plan to cripple adblockers, other extensions in Chrome

Google recently backtracked from their plan to incorporate the changes, amidst public outcry and legal threats.

Carlsen Martin
Google postpones new update to Chrome
Google postpones new update to Chrome
Whatsapp

Only a month ago, Google was all set to update the API used by Chrome extensions. While typical users wouldn’t have given much thought to the move, some software developers criticised the search giant, pointing out that some of the changes could cripple extensions to block ads and improve security.

The proposed update would disable most of the blocking and content filtering capabilities of Chrome extensions by deprecating the webRequest API. Google’s stated rationale for the new update was improved privacy and security and quicker page load times. However, Google recently backtracked from their plan to incorporate the changes, amid public outcry and legal threats.

Google engineer Devlin Cronin wrote in a Google Groups post, "It is not, nor has it ever been, our goal to prevent or break content blocking. We are committed to preserving that ecosystem and ensuring that users can continue to customise the Chrome browser to meet their needs. This includes continuing to support extensions, including content blockers, developer tools, accessibility features, and many others."

Cronin’s post came after Ghosterly, one of the ad blocker creators – who strongly opposed the proposed updated – released a study stating that not all ad-blockers performed at the same level and popular content-blocker are very effective, only impacting Chrome’s performance by about a tenth of a millisecond. While some sources dispute Ghosterly’s study; Google’s reservation to make the proposed changes does give Ghosterly’s study some level of truth.

related news

A  spokeswoman from Google said in a statement that the changes proposed were meant to improve the design process, while reassuring developers that their extensions would continue to work.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.