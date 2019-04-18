App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 12:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Pay to automatically import loyalty cards, tickets and offers from Gmail

Although activating this program in the start takes a little effort, it pales in comparison to the level of convenience it'll bring.

Carlsen Martin
Source: Google Blog
Source: Google Blog
Google Pay is about to make life much more comfortable with the rollout of a new server-based update. The update will now allow Google Pay to import loyalty cards, tickets, and offers automatically from Gmail.

While Google Pay – previously known as Android Pay – already had the ability to store loyalty cards, offers and coupons for quite some time now, it often went unnoticed or were simply ignored. These savings no longer need to be manually added as the update will allow Google Pay to copy those over directly from your Gmail account. What this means is the loyalty program on Google Pay has just gotten much easier to access.

Although activating this program in the start takes a little effort, it pales in comparison to the level of convenience it'll bring.

First, use the drop-down hamburger menu in the top left corner in the Google Pay app. Then, select Settings – General – Finally, toggle Gmail imports on.

