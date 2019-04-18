Google Pay to automatically import loyalty cards, tickets and offers from Gmail

Google Pay is about to make life much more comfortable with the rollout of a new server-based update. The update will now allow Google Pay to import loyalty cards, tickets, and offers automatically from Gmail.

While Google Pay – previously known as Android Pay – already had the ability to store loyalty cards, offers and coupons for quite some time now, it often went unnoticed or were simply ignored. These savings no longer need to be manually added as the update will allow Google Pay to copy those over directly from your Gmail account. What this means is the loyalty program on Google Pay has just gotten much easier to access.

Although activating this program in the start takes a little effort, it pales in comparison to the level of convenience it'll bring.

First, use the drop-down hamburger menu in the top left corner in the Google Pay app. Then, select Settings – General – Finally, toggle Gmail imports on.

After the above-mentioned step is completed, all the offers from your Gmail inbox will appear in the passes tab within the Google Pay app. Once set up, you’ll be able to access boarding passes, grocery loyalty cards, movie tickets and several other things on Google Pay without having to fetch them from an email. Items added are identifiable by a little red envelope.

If you don't see the “Gmail Imports” option, ensure you’ve updated to the latest version of the app. And, if that doesn’t work, keep in mind that Google’s global rollouts can take a few days or maybe even a week or two. Lastly, deleting the root email message will eliminate the corresponding Google Pay entry.