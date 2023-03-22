Amid Google layoffs, staff write open letter to Sundar Pichai with 5 demands: 'Don't be evil'

The impacts of Alphabet's decision to reduce its workforce are global, Googlr employees stated in the letter to CEO Sundar Pichai.

Following Google's parent company Alphabet's decision to lay off 12,000 employees in its second round of job cuts, about 1,400 employees of the tech giant have signed a petition demanding better treatment.

The staff wrote an open letter addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai in which they made a series of demands, including freezing new hires, seeking voluntary redundancies before compulsory ones, considering to rehire laid off workers for job vacancies. The employees also called on Alphabet to avoid laying off employees from countries that have been experiencing conflicts, such as Ukraine, and provide extra support to those who risk losing their visa-linked residency along with their jobs.

Here's the full text of the open letter as published by Economic Times:

Sundar,

The impacts of Alphabet's decision to reduce its workforce are global. Nowhere have workers' voices adequately been considered, and we know that as workers we are stronger together than alone. We are thus coming together across the world to be heard.

Specifically we are asking for the following public commitments from you:

1) Freeze all new hires during the layoff process. First ask for voluntary redundancies and voluntary working time reduction before compulsory layoffs. Allow for employee 'swaps' to further avoid compulsory redundancies.

2) Grant priority rehire to any Alphabet employees that have been recently laid off. Prioritize internal transfer options, prioritized access to jobs without the need to re-interview and agree to a fair severance package.

3) Protect our co-workers from countries with active conflicts or humanitarian crises (such as Ukraine, Russia, etc). Do not terminate employment when it would adversely affect visas, which could require workers to return to unsafe or unstable countries. Provide extra support to these and workers at risk of residence permit loss: help with job searches—internal and external—and provide adequate gardening leave.

4) Respect scheduled leaves (Maternity, Baby Bonding, Carer's and Bereavement) and do not give notice until the leave is finished. Workers given notice will be notified in-person and will be given the opportunity to say good-bye to their coworkers.

5) Ensure there will be no discriminatory effects based on sex, gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability.

We call on you and Alphabet more broadly to make these critical public commitments. Our company has long touted its commitment to doing right by its users and workers, and these commitments will show Alphabet adhering to the final line of its Code of Conduct: Don't Be Evil.

We know this is within your means and your ability to accomplish.

