Google Camera 6.2 brings in dark mode for Pixel devices

Moneycontrol News

Every year since its inception, Google Pixel devices have been crowned with the best smartphone camera. The company has been successful in getting amazing results with a single lens, thanks to the amazing stock Android software and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Google is trying to make it even better with the release of a new Google Camera update for Pixel devices.

Google has started rolling out an update for Pixel devices that would bring in new features including a dark mode and new animations. As per the report by 9to5Google, Google Camera 6.2 update has a dark mode in the camera UI. Before the update, the camera UI already had a black background, but the camera settings had a white background. The mode can only be activated when the device is switched to Battery Saving Mode on Android Q beta. Google might release Android Q with an option of system-wide dark mode. So, it is assumed that users can have dark mode activated at all times.

The update also brings in some visual changes in the camera app. When users click a selfie with the front flash on, the camera app displays a flash icon on the screen. The screen’s colour switches to Sepia tone making the flash icon more visible. The Audio on/off toggle has been placed at the centre of the top row instead of top-left.

The camera app used to display a black screen when switched between different modes like Photo, Video, Portrait, etc. The black background has now been replaced with a zoom in/out animation making the transition look smoother and faster.

Lastly, the Measure app that works with ARCore has now been integrated into the camera app. The Measure app is used to calculate elevation, distance and other factors while giving an option to save the measurements in the clipboard. After the integration, it is not clear if the Measure app needs to be installed in the device or it is just a shortcut.

While these are updated changes, Google has been working on a Time Lapse mode for quite some time. The ‘Cheetah’ mode is basically recording a video at faster speeds while complimenting the slow-motion feature.