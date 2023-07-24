Gonorrhoea outbreak at McDonald's branch amid sex abuse claims across UK outlets

McDonald's has 'deeply apologised' amid the sex abuse claims and promised action. (Representational)

A toxic culture of sexual assault, harassment, racism, and bullying has been uncovered at McDonald's branches in the UK according to a chilling investigation by the BBC. What has also been uncovered through the investigation is a troubling outbreak of gonorrhoea among staff at a Northern Ireland branch.

The report highlights a deeply concerning atmosphere at the branch, where sexual relationships between staff members were reportedly commonplace.

This resulted in an outbreak of the sexually transmitted disease, gonorrhoea. The infection can lead to severe complications in the genital and throat areas and, if left untreated, may even cause infertility in men.

The revelations go beyond sexual misconduct, as 18 allegations of racism and six instances of homophobia within the company were also disclosed.

Over 100 current and recent staff members from various branches across the UK, some as young as 17, came forward with disturbing allegations. 31 cases of sexual assault and 78 of sexual harassment have been reported by the workers interviewed by BBC.

Employees reported instances where managers preyed on vulnerable young workers, attempting to coerce them into sexual acts or subjecting them to racial slurs and abuse. Female staff members were allegedly pressured by managers to perform sexual favours in exchange for vapes.

Anti-Semitic abuse was also reported, with a worker in Essex sharing her distressing experiences of facing discrimination. Additionally, some male managers and staff members at a Wales branch allegedly engaged in appalling behaviour by placing bets on who could “sleep” with a new recruit first.

An Indian employee at an Oxfordshire branch claimed colleagues spoke in "gibberish" to imitate her and also called a Pakistani staff a terrorist.

McDonald's has "deeply apologised" as the claims come to the fore.

Alistair Macrow, Chief Executive of McDonald's UK & Ireland, responded to the revelations, telling BBC, "This is simply no place for harassment, abuse, or discrimination."

He assured that any such breach would be met with the most severe measures possible, including potential dismissal.

The fast-food giant, which employs over 1,70,000 people in 1,450 restaurants across the UK, has a predominantly young workforce, with three-quarters of employees aged between 16 and 25.

The UK equality watchdog expressed serious concern over the allegations and is launching a new email hotline to address harassment and misconduct issues within the company.