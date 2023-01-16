Goldman Sachs staffer laid off last week in Bengaluru: 'I was promoted just last month'

Manas Ranjan Panda has taken to social media to look for better opportunities and connect with possible new employers.

The lay off spree at Goldman Sachs has caused the affected employees reeling with shock while trying to look for new opportunities at the same time. Since the latest cuts go beyond the firm’s annual exercise of weeding out underperforming staff, it has also left employees who were fired despite being awarded for their performance, confused.

Manas Ranjan Panda, vice president of equities risk trading at Goldman Sachs in Bengaluru claimed that he was sacked last week after being promoted in December. "It has taken me sometime to absorb the news as I was promoted just last month and made good profits for the firm in the last two years," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Panda said some of his best work in terms of commercial thematic and single stock research ideas, happened during his almost three years at Goldman Sachs. "Additionally, I got an opportunity to built low churn fundamental systematic long/short models which generated positive returns each year," he added.

Like many others who have been laid off recently, Panda too has taken to social media to look for better opportunities and connect with possible new employers.

"I am now looking forward to my next opportunity and open to work/business. Investment banking and corporate strategy roles are the most applicable but I'd like to discuss other interesting opportunities as well," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday began its job cuts that is feared to affect some 3,200 employees or nearly 6.5 per cent of its workforce. This is the biggest round of layoffs by the investment giant.