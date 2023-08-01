Goldman Sachs senior analyst missing after attending concert in New York

After graduating from DePaul University, John Castic started working at Goldman Sachs about a year ago. (Image: John Castic/Facebook)

A senior analyst at Goldman Sachs disappeared after attending a concert in New York City, early Saturday morning. The incident happened weeks after another man vanished from the same venue and turned up dead, according to the police and his friends.

John Castic, 27, was last seen about 2:30 am outside The Brooklyn Mirage near the Williamsburg neighbourhood of Brooklyn after an electronic music show, the police told Fox News. A “missing person” flyer showed that he was wearing a navy and white button-down floral shirt.

"One of my best friends, John Castic, went missing after the Zeds Dead show Friday night in NY. Any information would be greatly appreciated, as well as sharing this to anyone in NYC that might have seen him,” his friend, Sara Kostecka, shared a post on Monday on Facebook.

She also mentioned that she had heard rumours about concert-goers being asked to "hop in a taxi/cab from some creepy people" near the music venue.

"I’m supposed to walk with him in my brother's wedding next week…we just want to find John," she added. According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), Castic was reported missing on Sunday. His phone died at some point after the concert and hasn’t been on since, said another friend of Castic’s named Jonah Shales.

"We’re absolutely very worried about him. No one has had any contact with him,” Shales added.

After graduating from DePaul University, Castic started working at Goldman Sachs about a year ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.