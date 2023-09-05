Goldman Sachs executive shares a tip for strong work-life balance: Timeboxing

Timeboxing ranked as the most effective way to balance work and life, according to tech company Filtered. (Representational image: Unsplash)

Shekhinah Bass started working at Goldman Sachs when she was just 22. The 39-year-old is now Goldman Sachs’ head of talent strategy within the firm’s human capital management division. For an executive at one of Wall Street’s most powerful firms and a mother of five, time management is of utmost importance to her.

Speaking to CNBC Make It, Bass said that the longer she worked at Goldman Sachs, the more she realised that you can only achieve work-life balance “if you’re deliberate and proactive about how you set boundaries".

“You need to take time to recharge and do things that bring you joy,” she told the publication. “There have been times when I haven’t created that space, and it can be really draining -- but setting those boundaries is where you’ll see yourself excel.”

Bass then went on to share a time management hack that she swears by to maintain a strong work-life balance: timeboxing.

What is timeboxing?Bass explains the technique as a simple mechanism in which each task on your to-do list is allotted a definite amount of time. "Schedule it on your calendar, and block out any distractions while you’re working. Continue working until the allotted time has ended, then assess your progress and move on to the next item on your to-do list," she told CNBC Make It.

Bass further added that she organises her calendars into different blocks for meetings, tasks that require all her focus, and breaks, even if it’s a 15-minute one just to “take a breather and go on a walk.” She also keeps 1-2 hours aside usually between 8 and 10 am, to answer emails, tackle a demanding project, or prepare for big client meetings. “When my brain is fresh and the coffee has just kicked in, that’s my go time,” she told the publication.

Interestingly, timeboxing ranked as the most effective way to balance work and life, according to tech company Filtered. Even leaders such as former first lady Michelle Obama and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson use versions of timeboxing to balance work and family priorities, CNBC Make It reported.

“It’s helped me save hours in my workday, and find more time to be present in important moments for my family, whether that’s dinner time or a school performance in the afternoon,” Bass told the publication. “Creating space for yourself both to focus and recharge is really important not just for your career, but for your peace of mind.”

