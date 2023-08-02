Body of Goldman Sachs analyst who vanished after New York concert found in creek

John Castic was a senior analyst at Goldman Sachs in New York. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Three days after a Goldman Sachs senior analyst disappeared after a concert in New York, the police pulled out his body from the waters of a creek on Tuesday less than a kilometre from where he went missing, the New York Post reported.

John Castic, a 27-year-old from Illinois, had vanished after leaving the concert around 3 am Saturday, the New York police department said. Around 11 am on Tuesday, a man spotted a bloated, shirtless body floating face-down in the creek and called the police. The body had no obvious signs of trauma, apart from drowning, the police stated.

As per reports, Castic wasn’t alone at the concert but he left on his own after he started feeling ill.

“It was late, the concert was almost over, and he decided to call an Uber and just leave,” William Sullivan, Castic's friend, told the publication. “We don’t know if he got in (though) … We just wish we knew more, had some video or something of how he ended up in the water.”

While further investigation is underway, a close friend of Castic, Sara Kostecka from Chicago, remembered him as an “amazing person” and a “very responsible individual” who would not just disappear.

“He is very charismatic, high-energy with a good sense of humor,” Kostecka, 25, told the New York Post. “Whatever happened, he did not deserve this.”

Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said Castic was a “dedicated, driven member” of the investment bank’s controllers team.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing,” Solomon said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time. John will be deeply missed by his Goldman Sachs family.”

Read more: Goldman Sachs senior analyst missing after attending concert in New York