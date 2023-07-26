Giant 3D Barbie ad in front of Dubai's Burj Khalifa has the Internet's attention. Watch

The clip showed a humongous Barbie doll in her trademark Mattel packaging. (Image: Eye Studio/Instagram)

The Barbie fever is real and there is no denying that. The Greta Gerwig film released on July 21 and has been receiving rave reviews from the masses since. The Margot Robbie-starrer enjoyed a massive opening at the box office as well, despite clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

A majority of movie-goers were seen in pink attire, to echo the theme of the movie. From Barbie-themed parties and manicures to pink-coloured food being served at restaurants, we have seen it all. Now, a video of a stunning 3D Barbie ad is doing the rounds of the internet.

Since Barbie has not released in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as yet, promotions are on full swing. The giant 3D Barbie ad in front of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was proof. The clip showed a humongous Barbie doll in her trademark Mattel packaging. The doll was wearing a black-and-white striped jumpsuit with sunglasses and high heels.

In the video shared by Eye Studio on Instagram, the iconic doll can be seen walking out of her packaging. “Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?” read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:



The video has clocked in over 3 million views till now. Netizens were blown away and praised the advertisement.

“I saw the movie yesterday, I give a 10!” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Best marketing team EVER.”

Some people also compared the giant doll to Taylor Swift. “This more like Taylor Swift than Barbie,” a user remarked. “This Barbie looks like Taylor,” wrote a fourth user.

Meanwhile, Barbie will release on August 31 in UAE. The advertisement was created by Eye Studio in Dubai.