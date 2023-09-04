Gender reveal party turns tragic after plane crashes in front of guests. Video

The pilot inside the aircraft was identified as 32-year-old Luis Angel N and in the video, the flight's left wing could be pulling away from the rest of the aircraft. (Representational Photo).

A gender reveal party in Mexico turned tragic after a stunt plane, involved in the celebration, crashed in front of the guests at the event and led to the pilot's death, a New York Post report said.

In videos released on X (formerly Twitter), the couple could be seen standing in front of a big lit sign that read, "Oh Baby" when the plane-a Piper PA-25 Pawnee-flies above them and then loses control to eventually crash into open space.

The video also showed that as the plane lost control, pink smoke emerged from the aircraft and filled the space where the guests were standing and celebrating. The incident took place in Sinaloa region of the country.

The pilot inside the aircraft was identified as 32-year-old Luis Angel N and in the video, the flight's left wing could be seen pulling away from the rest of the aircraft.

The report said that local authorities found the pilot lying on the ground after he was spotted by one of the guests and was later rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Some of the users on X slammed those hosting the party while others could not believe that the guests were unaware of what had happened.

"These gender reveal parties are getting out of hand when people die annually because of them," one user wrote.

"For a moment I actually thought all the screaming was because they saw the plane," another user wrote.

This is not the first time that a gender reveal party has been overshadowed by a plane crash at the event.

In 2020, fire broke out in a celebration held in California which raged across 10,000 acres of land.