English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA). Join Now
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Mahesh Joshi dies

Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness late night on Friday. He was 82.

PTI
April 10, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
Mahesh Joshi (Image Source: http://www.maheshjoshijaipur.com/)

Mahesh Joshi (Image Source: http://www.maheshjoshijaipur.com/)

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Mahesh Joshi died at a private hospital here after a prolonged illness, his family sources said on Saturday. He was 82.

Joshi died Friday late night, they said.

The three-time MLA was first elected to the state assembly in 1967 from Indore-1 constituency. He was later elected twice from Indore-3 assembly segment. He became a state minister in 1985.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames in his home district Indore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed grief over his death. Taking to Twitter, Nath said Joshi's death was an irreparable loss to the party.
PTI
TAGS: #Congress #death #Health #India #Indore #Kamal Nath #Madya Pradesh #Mahesh Joshi #prolonged illness
first published: Apr 10, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.