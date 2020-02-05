Forbes India releases '30 Under 30' list for 2020

Forbes India released its annual "30 Under 30" list of young achievers and many significant names have made the cut.

On the 2020 list is Ogilvy Brand Content Lead Krishnakant Mishra (28), who travelled extensively across India over four years i.e. 1,200 days, leading Hindustan Unilever's rural high stakes Kumbh campaign.

Also on the list is Sanket Jadia (28), an artist who developed a practice that chronicles events of conflict and violence through history and historical images and studies how it shapes society's perception of them.

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam (26), more popularly known by his channel moniker BB Ki Vines, made the cut as the first Indian individual to hit 2 million subscribers on the video platform. Bam's channel now has 16 million subscribers and he was also invited to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Fellow YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary (28) aka Technical Guruji, with 15 million subscribers, also made the list. Bam and Chaudhary were part of a new category of 'Digital Content Creators' created this year to keep up with the trend of social media creators and influencers.

The youngest member on the list is Saurabh Chaudhary (17). The teenager from Meerut district is an award-winning shooter and has two world records against his name.

Others include Vikash Bakrewala (29), the youngest sales leader at B9 Beverages; Ullas Samrat (29) and Dhruv Khanna (29) co-founders of Triton Foodworks; and Gourish Singla (27) of healthcare startup Shivom.

"Our Forbes India 30 Under 30 members are showing the way forward on another road and to another group—to traditional and legacy businesses and professionals, across different categories like technology, health care, finance, science, media, design, fashion, sports, entertainment, and so on—with their innovations, fresh business models and a set of fresh eyes," the publication said.

The research process was three-fold: interviews, inviting applications, social media. The company formed its list of 30 individuals after processing over 255 names across 17 categories.