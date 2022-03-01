‘For you, sir’: Ukraine approves Stephen King’s anti-Russia t-shirt, responds with reference to his novella

"I don't usually post pictures of myself, but today is an exception," Stephen King tweeted with this image.

Stephen King, the American author of horror and supernatural fiction, has recently taken up posting and retweeting content supporting Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia last week.

On Monday, he tweeted: “For the first time in a long and infamous career, Putin looks stupid. It must come as a shock to him." He then took to sharing a photo on Twitter the next day wearing a t-shirt which featured the colours of the Ukranian flag and read "I stand with Ukraine".



Responding to this, the official account of Ukraine wrote: "We will prevail over those langoliers for you, sir."



The Langoliers is a novella written by King, which was later adapted into horror miniseries by director Tom Holland. It features passengers on a transcontinental flight from Los Angeles to Boston who find their co-passengers missing. They realise that they avoided death because they were asleep, but they are worried whether “Langoliers” are approaching them.

King had described Langoliers as toothed sphere-shaped monsters whose purpose is to clean up what is left of the past by devouring it.



Nice Langoliers reference.

Ukraine's reference to King's novella in the tweet left many Twitter users amused.



In King's literary world, Lobstrosities are bizarre creatures that live on the beaches of the Western Sea. They look like a cross between scorpions and giant lobsters measuring about four feet long, with sharp serrated beaks, and eyes on stalks.