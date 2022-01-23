For Anand Mahindra, this autorickshaw driver is a 'professor of management'

Anand Mahindra shared a story on Anna Durai--a Class 12 dropout--and said, "This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a professor of management.... Let’s learn from him.

At a glance, Anna Durai's autorickshaw may resemble an electronic store with an iPad, a laptop and a tablet hanging from pouches in front of the passenger's seat with "Free browsing for customer" printed on it.

A closer look reveals "notices" such as "Free Wi-Fi" and "Free for teachers" written on the body of the vehicle with a mini fridge--stocked with water and soft drinks--tucked away on one side.

This Chennai autorickshaw driver did not need a degree to understand that "customer is king". And that's exactly why he caught the eye of industrialist Anand Mahindra.



If MBA students spent a day with him it would be a compressed course in Customer Experience Management. This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a Professor of Management. @sumanmishra_1 let’s learn from him… https://t.co/Dgu7LMSa9K

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 22, 2022

Mahindra even tagged Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra in the tweet.

In a video report by Better India, Anna Durai said that for him, customers are god. "I am able to eat only from the money I earn from my customers," he said.

The business, however, is an accidental one as he did not plan on driving an autorickshaw. "But right now, I love my job," said the 37-year-old.

This caught the fancy of the internet as Anand Mahindra is known to offer job opportunities to talented but underprivileged individuals. Some Twitter users urged the industrialist to help Durai bag a better job.



Why just a tweet !

Give him a managerial position in your company.Or a Corporate trainer in your company would be better role . — Ishan (@Luk8YrselfIshan) January 22, 2022





He is the best candidate to hire in your company sir.

— DD (@Dhananj95775864) January 22, 2022

Some others lauded Anna Durai's efforts and looked forward to using his services.



He created huge demand with the additional services he offered. This resulted in dip in margins early but down the line he is having loyal customers, bigger platform and increased revenue. Customer centric approach — Sourabh Dwivedi (@Sourabh06948287) January 22, 2022

