For Anand Mahindra, this autorickshaw driver is a 'professor of management'

This Chennai autorickshaw driver did not need a degree to understand that "customer is king". And that's exactly why he caught the eye of industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Ankita Sengupta
January 23, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a story on Anna Durai--a Class 12 dropout--and said,

Anand Mahindra shared a story on Anna Durai--a Class 12 dropout--and said, "This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a professor of management.... Let’s learn from him.


At a glance, Anna Durai's autorickshaw may resemble an electronic store with an iPad, a laptop and a tablet hanging from pouches in front of the passenger's seat with "Free browsing for customer" printed on it.

A closer look reveals "notices" such as "Free Wi-Fi" and "Free for teachers" written on the body of the vehicle with a mini fridge--stocked with water and soft drinks--tucked away on one side.



The CEO of Mahindra Group shared a story on Anna Durai--a Class 12 dropout--and said, "This man’s not only an auto driver… he’s a professor of management.... Let’s learn from him."

Mahindra even tagged Mahindra Electric CEO Suman Mishra in the tweet.

In a video report by Better India, Anna Durai said that for him, customers are god. "I am able to eat only from the money I earn from my customers," he said.

The business, however, is an accidental one as he did not plan on driving an autorickshaw. "But right now, I love my job," said the 37-year-old.

Read more: Maharashtra minister drives auto. Anand Mahindra says, 'need you in racing'

This caught the fancy of the internet as Anand Mahindra is known to offer job opportunities to talented but underprivileged individuals. Some Twitter  users urged the industrialist to help Durai bag a better job.



Some others lauded Anna Durai's efforts and looked forward to using his services.


 

Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Anna Durai #Mahindra group
first published: Jan 23, 2022 06:19 pm

