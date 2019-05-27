Five features on the OnePlus 7 Pro that might leave you surprised

The OnePlus 7 Pro is arguably one of the best 2019 flagships. Not only does it feature new and improved hardware, but the company has also revamped the entire design to ensure the OnePlus 7 Pro looks and feels like a 2019 flagship.

While specs and features of this flagship handset are already well-known, here are a few tips and tricks about the OnePlus 7 Pro that might surprise you.

Auto-drop detection

The pop-up selfie camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro is a popular feature, but OnePlus has also added auto-drop detection on the front camera. Which means that the phone will automatically detect a fall and retract the camera before it hit the ground. We tested it by dropping the phone on a mattress from a height of 2 metres, and the camera withdrew pretty fast.

Zen Mode

Zen mode is an excellent way to take a timeout from using your phone. OnePlus locks users out of the phone for 20 minutes as soon as Zen mode is activated. You can access the camera and receive calls in this mode, but other than that, Zen mode locks you out of just about everything. This mode cannot be exited with a restart.

Gesture navigation

The OnePlus 7 Pro offers a full range of gesture navigations. To activate this feature, simply go to Settings – Buttons & Gestures – Navigation bar & Gestures. OnePlus has also added a quick beginner’s guide to walk you through the basics of gesture navigation.

Screen recording

OnePlus goes beyond the regular screenshots on its latest flagship handset. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s integrated screen recording feature will let you record everything on your screen with the tap of a button; all you need to do is activate it. Once you’ve added screen recording to the quick settings panel, you can tap the screen recorded button to see the recording controls.

Fingerprint animation

OnePlus has added cool animations to the 7 Pro’s in-display fingerprint sensor. You can change the fingerprint animation on your OnePlus 7 Pro by heading to Settings, Security & lock screen, Fingerprint, and lastly, Fingerprint animation effect.