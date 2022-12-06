Viral photo: Japan wins hearts as coach bows after FIFA 2022 exit, fans clean up stadium

Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu bows after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Croatia at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha.

For the fourth time in six attempts, Japan suffered heartbreak in the Round of 16 when it lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout. With the game ending 1-1 after 120+ minutes of football, the two teams lined up to take spot kicks to decide their fate. However, Japan missed three of its penalties while the Europeans scored three of theirs to send the Asian powerhouse packing. But Japan isn't going back home without winning hearts.

Not only did Japan perform on the field, but the team and its fans were the perfect role models off it as well.



Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace.

(Team Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu bowing to fans in gratitude) pic.twitter.com/wH2rNMhZ2A

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 6, 2022

After pulling off a sensational 2-1 comeback victory against the mighty Germans, the Japanese players cleaned up their locker room and left it better than before. The players reportedly also left a 'thank you' note in Arabic and a cute origami paper artwork in the immaculate dressing room.

The team won more hearts after pulling off yet another upset, this time against Spain, in another performance the team pulled off after going a goal behind.

The 'clean up' act wasn't limited to the players alone as the fans also joined in. After every match they attended, whether it involved their team or not, the Japanese fans tidied up their stands by picking up the garbage left behind.



Even after a heartbreaking World Cup defeat, Japan fans still clean up the stadium pic.twitter.com/giDSIWOkXt — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) December 6, 2022





After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.

Domo Arigato. pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022

Japan's actions on and off the field did not go unnoticed even by their eventual victors.

Prior to the round of 16 clash, Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer acknowledged Japan's performance in the World Cup.

“They showed that it is not names that are playing, but what is more important is heart and courage. They deserved this and showed their quality,” he is quoted as saying.



Showing their class on and off the pitch Their journey at the tournament may be over, but @jfa_samuraiblue's players, staff and fans certainly left their mark on #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/tWjYegjBVs — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 6, 2022

Heart they did show as after losing out to Croatia in the cruellest of ways, Japanese coach Hajime Moriyasu bowed in appreciation to the loyal travelling fans who made the trip to Qatar to support their team.