Work From Home: These companies have shifted to permanent WFH

Waking up five minutes before a morning meeting, running errands while answering a call or attending meetings in your PJs - it is safe to say that this has probably been most people's work-life since the coronavirus pandemic hit us.

Along with masks and sanitisers, working from home became a lifestyle change professionals adapted to. While the benefits of WFH are debatable and subjective to each profession, a lot of companies in the last two years have realised a few perks and advantages of it.

Employees have vouched for the flexibility, increase in productivity and decrease in travel time that WFH brings. Hence, if you are someone who loves the idea of working from home, here are seven companies that switched to permanent work from home.

Slack

An application that has made work from home seamless for so many organisations, Slack is a software platform that helps professionals working in a company to communicate hassle-free.

The California-based enterprise quickly shifted its workforce to work from home as soon as the pandemic broke out and then decided to make it a permanent way of work. Furthermore, Slack is also increasingly hiring remote-first employees. Some of its recent remote job openings are for the role of product managers.

Twitter

Just like Slack, Twitter took the decision to shift to work from home very early on in the pandemic. The social media platform announced that work from home will be a permanent affair, except for those who need to be present physically at the office because their work entails them to do so. Employees can go to the office whenever they deem fit.

Former CEO Jack Dorsey anyway voiced plans of a 'distributed workforce' even before the COVID-19 outbreak. He said that Twitter was looking to hire for remote positions outside San Francisco, where the company is headquartered. Some of the recent remote job openings are Senior – Staff Researcher – Creator Experience and Conversation Lead.

Spotify

Sweden-based music streaming platform Spotify confirmed in February, that it had decided on a work from anywhere policy for its employees.

According to this policy, Spotify employees can work from home or office, wherever they want, even after the pandemic ends. However, the decision should be a unanimous one, which will be decided between the employees and their managers.

Furthermore, the employees can even work outside of their city or country too, even at places where there are no Spotify offices. Moreover, they can also obtain membership of Spotify co-working spaces, which they have set up in all those areas where they do not have any offices.

Tata Steel

India's premier steel manufacturing company, Tata Steel, jumped on the work from home bandwagon as well. Tata Steel's work from home policy called the 'Agile Working Model' allows employees to opt for WFH for up to 365 days a year. Furthermore, even the officers who were required to be based out of a particular location can choose to WFH for an unlimited number of days per year.

The organisation has always been cognizant of its employees' needs. During the peak of the second COVID wave in 2021, when many people lost their lives, Tata Steel announced that it would continue to pay the monthly salary to the family of all employees who died due to COVID-19. Along with the salary, the company would also provide medical benefits and residential facilities, it said.

Meta

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta - early on in the pandemic - announced work from home for its workforce. Now, the company has rolled out its 'office deferral program' which will ensure that its employees have flexibility in returning back to offices.

In December, even though the social media tech company announced that it would fully reopen its US offices on January 31, 2022, it reaffirmed that it would also stick to its earlier plans of offering full-time remote work to employees who can work remotely and request for the same.

"We recognise that some employees aren’t quite ready to come back. We continue to offer a variety of options to choose what works best for them, so our employees can make informed decisions about where they work," said Janelle Gale, vice president, human resources of the company.

Microsoft

Microsoft, in the pandemic, made an entire hybrid work manual that would allow its employees to work from home freely for less than 50 percent of their working week, and managers would be able to approve permanent remote work.

"We will offer as much flexibility as possible to support individual work styles, while balancing business needs, and ensuring we live our culture," Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's chief people officer, said in a post on the official Microsoft Blog.

"To address this, we have provided guidance to employees to make informed decisions around scenarios that could include changes to their worksite, work location, and/or work hours once offices are open without any COVID-19 restrictions."

Employees can move across the country for remote work, but compensation and benefits will vary depending on the company's own geopay scale. Those who move will need to cover their own relocation expenses. Microsoft will cover home office expenses for permanent remote workers.

Flexible working hours will be available without manager approval, the company stressed, adding that some roles still require access to Microsoft offices, hardware, data centres and in-person training.

