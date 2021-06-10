Flexibility, hybrid model to shape post-pandemic workplace: Microsoft's Work Trend Index

Extreme flexibility and hybrid work will define the post-pandemic workplace.(Representative image)

The COVID-19 pandemic gave most people an experience of remote work for more than a year. While it was definitely a new experience at the beginning with a lot many obvious benefits, after a year opinions on the same have changed quite much.

Microsoft's first annual work trend index shows that 74 percent or three-fourths of Indian employees wish for more flexible remote work options. At the same, 73 percent of them also crave more in-person time with their teams.

Essentially these numbers point towards one thing: extreme flexibility and hybrid work will define the post-pandemic workplace.

To prepare for that, 73 percent of business decision-makers are considering redesigning physical spaces to better accommodate hybrid work environments.

The 2021 work trend index outlines findings from a study of more than 30,000 people in 31 countries and analyses trillions of aggregate productivity and labour signals across Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn. It also includes perspectives from experts who have studied collaboration, social capital, and space design at work for decades.

In 2020, when Microsoft went remote, it said that the move encouraged a feeling of inclusion among employees as they were in the same virtual room. But now as the company works towards moving to a hybrid model, it will need to ensure employees are given the flexibility to work when and where they want, as well as the tools they need to equally contribute from wherever they happen to be.

"If we have learnt one thing in the last year, it is that we are no longer bound to traditional notions of space and time when it comes to how, when and where we work," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft India.

Flexibility is key to creating a hybrid work plan for any organisation. You need a flexible operating model spanning people, places and process, is what the index report indicates.

To help people thrive, organisations need to rethink the entire employee experience - from creating a culture to attracting and retaining talent and building privacy-backed listening systems.

Other findings from the report

People in the workforce on a daily basis deal with grief, sadness and exhaustion. At such times, coworkers have really stepped up to be there for each other. And this is also indicated by Microsoft's report. The findings show that work has become more human and authentic.

One among four (24 percent) of Indian employee has cried with a colleague and 35 percent of people are less likely to feel embarrassed now when their home lives show up at work. With most meetings happening at people's living rooms, 37 percent of people got to meet their co-workers' families.

This is resulting in people being their full and authentic versions at work, as 63 percent of people say so.

Very significantly, a vast talent marketplace is one of the brightest outcomes from shift to remote work. Remote job postings on LinkedIn increased more than five times in the last year, and people are taking notice.

This fundamental shift expands economic opportunity for individuals and enables organisations to build high-performing, diverse teams from a near-limitless talent pool.

But everything isn't so rosy. The digital overload is real and rising.

According to the report, 62 percent of the Indian workforce says their companies are asking too much of them at a time like this and 13 percent say their employer does not care about their work-life balance.

Up to 57 percent feel overworked, while 32 percent feel exhausted.

The generation of GenZs appears to be just about making it through these time and clearly need to be re-energised. Nearly 71 percent say they are merely surviving or flat-out struggling.