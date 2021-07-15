In-Depth | Future of offices in post-pandemic India: WFH or WFO?

The key concerns for IT companies, which were dependent on WFH, are securing data and issues related to privacy. The question is whether it is feasible for them to continue allowing their employees to work from home.
For HCL Technologies, the $10 billion Noida-based IT company with a headcount of 168,977, the current situation is still volatile and a hybrid model would work well for both the firm and its clients. HCL wants employees to return voluntarily, when they feel it’s safe, and not on a mandatory basis.
“We haven’t done like one size fits all. We have asked each line of business to identify the roles, which need office presence and roles which can work from home,” chief human resources officer Apparao VV told Moneycontrol. “There is an involvement of customers also here because some customers have higher data privacy needs. So, they will be hesitant with people accessing their data from anywhere. If you look at January, February and March, we had 14 percent working from office. Later, as the second wave hit us, it dwindled to 2-3 percent.”
Computer hardware company Acer India said the responsibility and maturity with which its team tackled the new normal was a testament to its work culture.
View of the Cyber Towers building in Hyderabad which is considered as heritage building for the IT industry in South India (PC-Shutterstock)
“For employees, the positives are that there is a clear distinction between workplace and a home. They are also able to collaborate and make use of organizations’ resources better and generally decisions gets made faster. A hybrid model will serve better than either,” Acer India’s chief business officer Sudhir Goel said.
Infopercept Consulting, which deals with cybersecurity, said it plans to continue with WFH for the foreseeable future.
“We will hold consultations with employees and team leaders and take a call about working from home or office when the situation returns to normal,” Infopercept CEO Jaydeep Ruparelia said.
Non-governmental organisations, too, have been affected, and among those embracing the hybrid model is The/Nudge Foundation, which works against social and economic inequities in India, and recently received a grant from US philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett.
“Even with the number of cases reducing and restrictions being lifted, there is no concerted effort to bring employees back to office at The/Nudge,” Atul Mishra, a director at The/Nudge Foundation, told Moneycontrol. “With the right mix of technology, events and focus on transparent communication, we are committed to making a hybrid model of working yield desirable results.”