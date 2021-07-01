82% workforce prefers returning to offices after vaccination: Report

72 percent of workforce favour a hybrid work model that is a combination of working from home and working from the office premises.

As many as 82 percent workforce prefers returning to office premises with some level of flexibility once they are vaccinated and 72 percent favour a hybrid work model that is a combination of working from home and working from the office premises, a new report by Awfis, a network of co-working spaces, has said.

Awfis Workspace Survey Report offers a comprehensive assessment of how India’s work ecosystem has transformed following the second wave of COVID-19.

It said that 71 percent of the respondents find managing teams easier in offices, 72 percent are satisfied with networking in a physical workspace thus highlighting that, physical offices will continue to be the key for collaboration, culture, and overall business success.

As many as 74 percent of the participants admitted to being unsatisfied as far as career advancement is concerned, with many experiencing diminished professional growth due to continued remote work.

Almost 57 percent of the workforce is ready to trade in a higher salary to do part-remote work or consider leaving the company for another job that offers them more flexible options. Another 58 percent desired the flexibility to work from the nearest branch office or co-working space, the report said.

As many as 1,000 Indian working professionals across different job roles and industries participated in the survey. The survey was undertaken in May and June 2021 and covers participants from seven metros.