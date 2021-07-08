In-Depth | Hybrid work model, four-day week: COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we toil

At the core of a hybrid model is the ability for employees to combine working from home with working from an office or another location.

In a hybrid workplace model, employees can work in different spaces, including corporate offices, coworking spaces, public spaces and from home.

It’s important to note that while working from home has its benefits — attending meetings in your PJs (pyjamas) to not wasting time on commute — workers have also experienced drawbacks as well, such as distractions at home, a lack of face time with colleagues, diminished work-life balance and a tendency to work more hours.

Therefore, it's important to figure out a working style that brings out the best of both options.

McKinsey survey

McKinsey conducted a survey in May to understand what is the future of hybrid work. From December 2020 through January 2021, they surveyed and analysed responses from 100 respondents at the C-suite, vice-president and director level, evenly split among organisations based in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States, and among a variety of industries.

Company revenues ranged, on an average, from $5.1 billion to $11.0 billion per year.

From the survey of 100 executives, they found out that nine out of ten organisations will be combining remote and on-site working.

Another survey by WeWork partnered with independent research firm, Workplace Intelligence, revealed that most workers expect to continue working from home at least a few days a week, and businesses intend to support this arrangement.

However, people also desperately want to have spaces outside of their home to work from, and companies recognize this need.

The survey was a blind one conducted with 1,000 C-suite and 1,000 non-C-suite employees. It examined the benefits, drawbacks, and requirements of the hybrid model.

Amina Woods, program director for a foster care agency and a psychotherapist for a private practice, works at her home in New York City, United States on March 3, 2021 (Image: Reuters)

Capgemini report

The Capgemini Research Institute in its report titled, ‘The future of work: from remote to hybrid’, surveyed 500 organisations and 5,000 employees around the world and spoke with academicians and executives.

They found that remote working is the new normal — 75 percent of the organizations expect at least 30 percent of their employees to work remotely. As they transition, organizations are finding that remote work boosted productivity and cost savings by up to 24 percent in Q3 2020.

When a hybrid working model comes into consideration, many parameters need to be considered, but a specific one that comes into play is the productivity of employees. It's important to understand that a hybrid working model is not a ‘one size fits all’ option. While for some individuals, productivity has been noted to increase, for some others, there has been a decline as well.

For example, the McKinsey survey points out that during the pandemic, most organizations have seen rises in individual and team productivity and employee engagement.

It also puts out an interesting finding - organizations with the biggest productivity increases during the pandemic have supported and encouraged ‘small moments of engagement’ among their employees, moments in which coaching, mentorship, idea sharing, and coworking take place.

Space Matrix survey

These organizations are preparing for hybrid working by training managers for remote leadership, by reimagining processes, and by rethinking how to help employees thrive in their roles.

That’s one end of the spectrum. On the other end, there are also individuals who consider their productivity to have declined in the work-from-home scenario.

Nearly 85 percent of employees want to get back to office, but with the flexibility to switch between the two options, a survey by Space Matrix showed.

One-third of the 1,000 employees surveyed said working from home made them less productive because of inadequate technology and resources as well as domestic distractions, which affect focus and quality.

When questioned why they would want to return to office, 43 percent of the respondents in the survey on the future of workspaces, said they would be able to collaborate and work as a team with greater efficiency.

Another 37 percent felt working from an office gave them flexibility of choosing from a variety of individual and collaborative workspaces as well as greater access to technology.

Thus, it's important for organizations to bear in mind whether the nature of work, their employees and resources can adapt to a hybrid working model, instead of just jumping on the bandwagon.

Holistic therapist Denise Vieira Souza de Almeida, 52, works using her computer at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 6 2021 (Image: Reuters)