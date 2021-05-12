MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact: Oyo announces four-day workweek, infinite paid leaves

Oyo joins the league of another homegrown firm Swiggy, which last month announced a similar move.

Priyanka Sahay
May 12, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
The CEO and founder of Oyo Hotels, Ritesh Agarwal

The CEO and founder of Oyo Hotels, Ritesh Agarwal

Softbank-backed hospitality firm Oyo has announced a four-day workweek for employees following the surge in COVID cases amid a second and deadlier wave of the pandemic in the country.

"Starting today we are moving to a 4 day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather. We also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves," founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on the micro-blogging site on March 12.

"Take off when you want, no need to log then, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked. We are not going to stress about business impact and deadlines," he added.

Agarwal also said he himself would wind up early today to spend time with his family and will talk to family and friends who have been affected by COVID.

Oyo joins the league of another homegrown firm Swiggy, which last month announced a similar move.
TAGS: #COVID19 #Oyo #Ritesh Agarwal
first published: May 12, 2021 03:45 pm

