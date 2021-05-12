COVID-19 impact: Oyo announces four-day workweek, infinite paid leaves

The CEO and founder of Oyo Hotels, Ritesh Agarwal

Softbank-backed hospitality firm Oyo has announced a four-day workweek for employees following the surge in COVID cases amid a second and deadlier wave of the pandemic in the country.

"Starting today we are moving to a 4 day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather. We also launched a no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves," founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on the micro-blogging site on March 12.

"Take off when you want, no need to log then, just let the manager know, no reasons needed, none asked. We are not going to stress about business impact and deadlines," he added.

Agarwal also said he himself would wind up early today to spend time with his family and will talk to family and friends who have been affected by COVID.