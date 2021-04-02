In-Depth | Resurgence of COVID-19 sparks fears of another wave of mental health problems

When the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the lives of numerous Indians in 2020, many thought the storm would blow away in a year and things would be back to normal.

Arya Narendran, a 22-year-old student from Bengaluru, is an example. “The pandemic ruined my plans of going abroad to pursue my masters. Having thought things would be better in a year’s time, I pushed it to this year. And we're here now and nothing is better. I don't see it getting better any soon and that is bothersome,” Narendran said.

It’s a similar feeling of anxiety and a sense of déjà vu for Nikitha Rao, a social media manager, from Mangaluru, Karnataka.

“I definitely feel that we’re back in March 2020. Although, this time, people are a lot more familiar with the situation than they were in 2020, so in that sense, they know what is coming and what they have to deal with. It does make me a little anxious because I thought I had planned this year out a little keeping the regulations in mind, but I don’t think I can stick to the same plan anymore”.

COVID-19 cases resurged in February and March 2021. On March 31, the government said the whole country was at risk and the health infrastructure could be swamped. It said Delhi — with 10,498 active cases — was now among the top 10 high-burden districts of the country. Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit, along with eight other districts on the list including Karnataka’s Bengaluru Urban.

Things seemed to be getting worse in Mumbai, which suffered heavily last year. On April 1, the city added 8,646 cases, a significant jump from its previous high of 6,933 new infections reported on March 28.

YouTuber and lifestyle blogger Scherezade Shroff from Mumbai, released a video recently where she spoke about experiencing a slump in her creativity because of the pandemic.

Yet, on the positive side, India is now armed with two locally made vaccines, which were initially given only to high-risk groups such as healthcare workers and senior citizens. The vaccines are now available to anybody who is 45 or older. But to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve, people would again have to minimise outings, maintain distance and spend more time at home.

This raises the question if the ‘new normal’ is now going to be ‘the normal’ and how COVID-19's resurgence will impact people’s mental health and emotional wellbeing, particularly when normal life is being disrupted all over again, with no clarity on when the virus will disappear.