In-Depth | Resurgence of COVID-19 sparks fears of another wave of mental health problems

In 2020, the strictly-enforced lockdown triggered a spectrum of mental health issues ranging from stress, depression to paranoia.
For millions of Indians, adjustment wasn’t easy. Coping with loneliness, anxiety and job losses, many had to overcome resistance to acknowledging that they may have a mental health problem and reach out for help.
A research paper titled ‘Mental Health and Psychosocial Aspects of COVID-19 in India: The Challenges and Responses’, published in August 2020, by Shankar Das, suggested that all large-scale disasters have had a significant negative impact on individuals ranging from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use disorder, behavioural disorders, domestic violence and child abuse. The current COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to similar problems.
Dr. Sundari KP, a counsellor, therapist and clinical psychologist from Bengaluru, told Moneycontrol that there was a significant rise in people reaching out to her for help from three major categories: young adults up to the age of 40, many of whom lost their jobs to the pandemic; students whose dreams of higher studies were shattered as most countries sealed their international borders for months; and children between the age groups of three and four, who were showing many behavioural issues, as they were confined to their homes.
There were many cases of substance abuse by children as they were unable to cope with so much uncertainty, Dr. Sundari said.
Sunita, a mental health counsellor at the Viveka Counseling Center in Bangalore — who wished to be identified only by her first name — also saw a rise in the number of patients during the lockdown. “In the initial stages, it was more of the elderly and people who were looking after people who were mentally ill because suddenly you couldn’t get to a doctor, you couldn’t go for your scheduled appointments,” Sunita told Moneycontrol.
While quarantining was necessary to curb the spread of the virus, it was bad for mental health. A study published by Samantha K Brooks in February 2020 in The Lancet, showed that in the past, many studies had reported negative consequences of quarantine including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion and anger. Longer quarantine duration, fears of infection, helplessness, frustration, boredom, inadequate information and financial loss created stress.
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra on March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Home confinement also aggravated problems for victims of domestic abuse. According to an article by news agency PTI, the situation had aggravated for victims of domestic abuse in the initial week of lockdown itself. The National Commission of Women reported that 214 complaints were received in just the first week of the lockdown, including 58 about domestic abuse.
The increase was attributed to abusers being confined to their homes with no outlet for their anger or frustration and the helplessness of the victims.
During the first 11 days of lockdown, India’s ‘Childline’ helpline received more than 92,000 distress calls on abuse and violence requesting protection, as reported by PTI. It became very traumatic for such young kids, to be confined with their abusers for so many months.
Rising unemployment and fear of job losses because of the lockdown added to people’s anxiety, Sunita said. Many such people who approached her were apprehensive about sharing their worries with their closest family members because they didn’t want them to get anxious, Sunita added.
Psychiatrists at leading hospitals in New Delhi also explained that depressive patients complained of anxiety related to the fear of COVID-19, as NDTV reported. While some patients expressed fear of being infected, others spoke about uncertainty related to losing their job or familial disturbances. Concerns were expressed over the rising level of disharmony and discords in the family atmosphere due to lockdown, lack of social connectivity for patients and withdrawal symptoms for alcohol and substance users who are habituated and dependent.