COVID-19 update: Mumbai records 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in one day

File image: Commuters at a railway station in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Mumbai on April 1 reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This took the city's overall caseload to 4.23 lakh. The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December 2020, took the fatality count to 11,704, BMC said.

On March 28, the city had reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest till then. On December 5, 2020, the financial hub had reported 18 fatalities, but later witnessed a gradual decline in the number of deaths.

A total of 46,758 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 41.29 lakh, the civic body said.

News reports have quoted Mayor Kishori Pednekar as hinting that additional restrictions could be imposed in the city soon. "Train journey might be restricted to only essential services staff only as in the past," Mint quoted Pednekar as saying.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told CNBC-TV18 on March 31 that a lockdown was less likely to be imposed in Mumbai with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already in place. However, Chahal said additional steps will be taken if the situation worsens.

There were no instructions to stop Mumbai’s suburban (local) train services for now but the situation would be reviewed in 15 days, he had said.