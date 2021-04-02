With 2,790 new COVID-19 cases added in past 24 hrs, Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 2021

Representative Image

Delhi, on April 1, added 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the national capital's tally of active cases over 10,000 to 10,498. This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases Delhi has seen in 2021.

In the past 24 hours, Delhi also reported 1,121 recoveries, and nine deaths, according to the health department.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the Delhi health department said 78,073 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, of which 2,790 have tested positive for the viral disease.

With this, Delhi's overall case tally has risen to 6,65,220. However, 6,42,686 of these cases have also recovered so far.

The National Capital has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases being added daily. Earlier in the day, it was reported that CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold an urgent meeting with the health minister and officials of concerned departments to prepare an action plan to meet the challenge.

"CM office to hold an urgent meeting at 4 pm tomorrow (Friday), Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other department officials to remain present," said a statement from the chief minister's office. The chief minister will deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic, including issues like number of containment zones, vaccination drive, and requisite availability of hospital beds, it said, reported PTI.

According to orders given by Kejriwal, the health department has increased its vigilance measures, and has taken a number of monumental steps to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi government has also issued an order asking schools to not hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders.