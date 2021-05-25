Tata Steel says if employee dies due to COVID-19, family to be paid salary till deceased's retirement age
May 25, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
Tata Steel would continue to pay monthly salary to the family of all employees who die due to COVID-19, the Jamshedpur-based steel manufacturer has announced.
The salary would be paid till the retirement age of the deceased - that is 60 years. The monthly pay would be the same as the last salary which the person drew before his demise, Tata Steel said in a statement issued on May 23.
Along with the salary, the company would also provide medical benefits and residential facilities, it said.
"Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and housing facilities," Tata Steel stated.
In addition to this, for all its frontline employees, who as part of their job, met with an unfortunate death due to COVID-19, the company would bear "all the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India", the statement added.
"The company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," it further added.