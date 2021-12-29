National Poker Series India 2022 Announced, 252 Medals to be Awarded Across 84 Tournaments from March 6

On its way out, 2021 has brought an exciting news for online gamers and Poker enthusiasts of the country. National Poker Series India, which has established itself as a marquee event and one considered the most prestigious in the Poker industry, has announced dates for its 2022 edition set to begin from 6th March. NPS 2022 will host 84 tournaments across 15 days and will crown India’s next gold medalists in Poker.

Poker is one of the leading segments to ride on the high rising digital India wave. The growth of transaction ecosystem in the country powered by UPI has made it easier for large audience segments to adapt to online transactions, which in turn has also helped in higher conversions of paying users in the RMG industry. As per fintech industry reports, the number of digital transacting users in India has crossed 300 Mn and the monthly active users stand at over 130 Mn. According to the estimates of KPMG, the Indian online gaming industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22 % to reach 11,880 crore by 2023. Events like the NPS will be key drivers in growing the awareness of the game and taking it to masses.

Through its first and unique concept, the tournament series awarded India’s first ever Poker gold medalists. The first edition of the NPS, held in June 2021, recorded 83,793 entries across 64 tournaments, and a total prize pool of 19 crore. The popularity of the tournament was spread across regions, gathering participating from 20 states.

The top 5 states to have scored the highest number of medals were

- Maharashtra (44)

- New Delhi (37)

- Haryana (18)

- Karnataka (12)

- Uttar Pradesh (12).

Mohammad Azhar Tak from Rajasthan was crowned the Champion of Champions, while Vivek Bajaj from Jharkhand won the Golden Rush tournament. Interestingly, apart from the medal winners in each tournament, the series also runs a leaderboard based on overall medal tally of players. The NPS Podium finishers, Mohammad Azhar Tak (Rajasthan), Ankit Wadhawan (Punjab) and Kritagya Sharma (New Delhi), who won the gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively, also won a ticket to represent India at one of the biggest poker events of the world, held at Las Vegas.

The much awaited 2022 edition of the NPS will also carry a guaranteed prize amount of 18.5 crore apart from awarding 252 medals throughout the series. The series will be hosted online on the award winning platform of PokerBaazi.com, the home-grown gaming tech company which was recently recognised as India’s number one poker website by top global poker-listing website Poker Scout.

On this announcement, Navkiran Singh, the founder & CEO of Baazi Games, the parent group of PokerBaazi.com, was quoted saying “It’s going to inspire the budding/aspirational players. NPS allows the players to engrave their names in the pages of Golden Book of Indian Poker history. This series is all about glory, respect, and fame that the sport has to offer. The concept has been introduced to make the game accessible to millions of poker enthusiasts across the country. With the deep-rooted internet penetration in India, our indigenous app PokerBaazi has been designed to meet the international poker app standards that can eventually be the vehicle through which Poker talents will be discovered and recognized.”

The Qualifiers (Satellite tournaments), through which one can win a ticket to the NPS tournaments, will start 15th January on the host app PokerBaazi.com. The details of the 2022 edition have been made available on the event website https://nationalpokerseries.in.