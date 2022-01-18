How KC Overseas Education is bringing tech disruptions in International Student Recruitment

As tech disruptions in the educational sphere continue apace, a whole new world of opportunities is now opening up for Indian students. In most areas, the cycle of disruption and innovation is led by tech upstarts. But when it comes to studying abroad, KC Overseas is blazing a new trail. It has combined 23 years of experience assisting 1.8 lakh students in their dream of studying abroad, with state-of-the-art digital platforms, to make student recruitment and financing a seamless and intuitive process for its channel partners across the globe. These initiatives have propelled KC Overseas to annual revenues of over US $40 million.

A Lesson in Innovation

With the launch of coursefinder.ai in 2018 a class-leading EdTech platform, which enables KC Overseas and its channel partners find perfect courses in the right universities for their students, the company is all set to become the leading provider of services in the study abroad recruitment business.

What makes coursefinder.ai stand apart?

An Adaptive Search Engine: That allows users to peruse through a staggering 80,000 courses across 700 premier global universities in 29+ countries like USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and European countries, among others. This functionality helps users find the course best suited for a candidate.

Cutting- Edge Eligibility Feature: To further save time and effort, coursefinder.ai also assesses the eligibility of a student for a course and allows users to apply to multiple courses and universities via a single application.

Ease of Accessibility: Users have access to a whole range of services and deep integrations with payment gateways like Flywire, Cohort Go & TransferMate and other auxiliary service providers.

Vast Repository of Learning Resources: It acts as a repository for learning resources like presentations, application guides and documents relating to various countries & courses

There is no doubt that KC Overseas’ new tech platforms have revolutionized the student recruitment process with over 10,000 student recruiters globally now using coursefinder.ai for their study abroad businesses, further solidifying the company’s importance to its B2B partners. They are also attracted by KC Overseas’ digitally enabled services, like virtual events, virtual educational fairs and online training sessions by University Delegates and by KC Overseas’ team of highly experienced country experts.

KC Overseas has built on its leadership position in student recruitment to provide partners and student financing solutions as well, through its newly launched fintech division elanloans.com. It’s a link between students and lenders, drawn from KC Overseas’ vast network of partner banks, financial institutions and NBFCs, like State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Credila, Mpower and Avanse among others.

Making a Mark

Even before the launch of their lauded digital platforms coursefinder.ai and elanloans.com, KC Overseas had established itself as a leading brand in the business of recruiting students to overseas institutions. Founded by Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, who serves as the organization’s CEO, and Mrs. Nalini Agarwal who is the director, KC Overseas was built on the firm belief that ‘Every Student has the potential to achieve their study abroad dreams if guided in the right manner’. KC Overseas now has a dedicated team of over 500 professionals, spread across more than 55 branches in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Ready For Take Off

Innovation and technical nous have allowed KC Overseas to perform well even during the pandemic. “The company has grown by 95% in the past year, and growth projections for the current year are pegged at upwards of 300%, we are expecting to maintain this growth trajectory over the next five years as well” – says Prachet Agrawal Director and Product Head at KC Overseas. He further added, “KC Overseas plans to offer the coursefinder.ai platform directly to students and expand its partner network to countries like Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, and South Korea in the coming 12 months. We also plan to double our workforce to over 1000 employees over the next year, this hiring spree is fuelled by increasing digital adoption, which is helping scale the business.”

To realize their ambitious growth plans, KC Overseas Education is currently exploring opportunities to raise funds via private equity to invest in technology and expand its operational capabilities in the coming years. This investment will help the company capture greater market share and establish itself as a market leader in the Overseas Education Industry.

