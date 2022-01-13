Frost & Sullivan’s India Manufacturing Excellence Awards Honor Companies that Achieved Manufacturing and Supply Chain Excellence

For the past 17 years, Frost & Sullivan has been hosting the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA), the country’s earliest and most respected assessment‐based manufacturing accolades. These awards recognize and celebrate the success of companies leading the manufacturing and supply chain excellence journey in India.

Over the years, the multi‐national business consulting firm has assessed and supported over a thousand automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharma, aerospace, defence, metal and other organisations in India and around the globe. Its vision for India has been to help the country achieve its true potential and become a future global manufacturing powerhouse.

The 17th edition of the IMEA awards, presented by Frost & Sullivan and CNBC TV18, kicked off with a welcome address by Rick Ainsworth, CCO & Regional Leader, Frost & Sullivan. “Today, despite all of the challenges we’ve faced, we are here to celebrate our achievements, encourage our leaders and recognize and congratulate the best,” he said, setting the tone for the event.

Next up, Aroop Zutshi, Global President and Managing Partner, described the company’s journey with IMEA. He explained that it started with one major focus – to make manufacturing in India competitive on the global stage. “We are proud to say that each year, manufacturers in India have taken this challenge and built organisations incorporating better processes and technologies to both meet and exceed global standards,” he said. “Modernisation and integration are poised to be two of the largest opportunities within this sector. The future for manufacturing is digital. It will be flexible and, more importantly, green.”

Finally, it was the much‐awaited segment of the evening ‐ the awards. Announced category wise, the medium business segment awards were declared first. The Gold Award went to Micro Labs Ltd, Sikkim, in the pharma sector and Trelleborg India Pvt Ltd from the engineering sector.

Badve Autocomps Pvt. Ltd, Pantnagar & Khalumbre unit from the auto ancillary sector received the first runner up Gold Award.

The Gold Awards in the large business category went to Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Hosur, and ABB India Ltd – Smart Power Division, Bangalore. The Gold Award in the auto ancillary sector from the large business category went to ATC Tires Private Ltd, Tirunelveli.

In the Smart Factory Awards, the second runner up was ABB India Ltd ‐ Smart Power Division, Bangalore, while the first runner up was Hindustan Coca‐Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Sanand. Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Chennai, was declared the Smart Factory of the Year Award winner. The Future Ready Factory of the Year awards were up next. In the FMCG sector, the award in the medium business category went to Hindustan Coca‐Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Srikalahasthi. The Indian Manufacturer of the Year, the crème de la crème award for the year, was bestowed on Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Chennai, and the first runner up was Hindalco Industries Ltd ‐ Mahan

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Rahul Sharma, Director & Global Head, Manufacturing & Process Consulting. After thanking the participants, congratulating the winners and wishing them the very best in their future endeavors, he announced the launch of the IMEA 2022 edition.