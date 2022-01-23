8 must-read books by Thich Nhat Hanh, the monk who founded engaged Buddhism

Thich Nhat Hanh arriving in Vietnam in 2007. He taught widely in the United States, established the Plum Village monastery in France, and published an astonishing variety of books during his 95 years. (Image: D Nelson via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

Thich Nhat Hanh (1926-2022), the Vietnamese monk who founded the Engaged Buddhism movement emphasizing social justice and spiritual cultivation, passed away on January 22.

He was a poet, peace activist and Zen master, fondly addressed as ‘Thay’ (teacher). Thich Nhat Hanh taught widely in the United States, established the Plum Village monastery in France, and published an astonishing variety of books during his 95 years.

He had a strained relationship with the Vietnamese state because of his advocacy for non-violent action during the Vietnam War and later, but he moved back to Vietnam in his final years. He was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Martin Luther King Jr but he never got it.

In his books, Thich Nhat Hanh spoke about the Buddha's teachings, compassionate communication, dealing with anger and practices like breathing exercises, mindfulness training, walking meditation and deep relaxation to transform suffering. Recommended list:

The Heart of the Buddha’s Teaching

This book offers a substantial introduction to the core teachings of Gautama Buddha. It includes the Four Noble Truths, the Noble Eightfold Path, the Three Jewels, the Four Immeasurable Minds, the Six Paramitas, and the Twelve Links of Interdependent Co-arising (also called ‘Dependent Origination’). Thay conveys the timeless wisdom that he has inherited in a contemporary idiom.

Anger

Gautama Buddha taught that three states of mind – ignorance, obsessive desire and anger – are the reason for unhappiness. This book offers practical advice on working with anger in personal and professional contexts. Using stories and examples from real-life situations, Thay discusses how the fire of all-consuming anger can be put out through “compassionate communication” that begins with self-love. He talks about “cooling the flames” like taking care of a baby: picking it up, talking to it, finding out the reason for crying.

The Heart of Understanding

This book is a commentary on the Prajnaparamita Sutra, which instructs listeners and readers in the perfection of wisdom that is based on seeing things as they are and not the way we want them to be. It has been put together from transcripts of talks that Thay gave in California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, New England and New York. It delves into interbeing and emptiness, which are key concepts in Buddhist philosophy and meditation.

No Mud, No Lotus

Happiness eludes us when we refuse to face our suffering. We suppress it, distract ourselves, or deny its existence. Thay writes, “Most people are afraid of suffering. But suffering is a kind of mud to help the lotus flower of happiness grow. There can be no lotus flower without the mud.” Understanding this intellectually is not enough. He offers practices to transform suffering and be at ease – breathing exercises, mindfulness training, walking meditation, deep relaxation, mantras, and being present with strong emotions.

Transformation and Healing

The practice of mindfulness is misunderstood by those who think that it demands avoiding loved ones, disconnecting from work, and becoming a recluse. When practised correctly, it brings peace to the practitioner and others in that person’s environment. In this book, Thay translates from the Pali and Chinese texts of the Sutra on the Four Establishments of Mindfulness, and provides helpful commentary on mindfulness of the body, mindfulness of the feelings, mindfulness of the mind, and mindfulness of the objects of the mind.

Peace Begins Here

With his experience of non-violent action during the Vietnam War and its aftermath, Thay felt a calling to help heal the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. In 2001, he invited his students in the Middle East to gather at his Plum Village monastery in France for two weeks of meditation, mindful walking, mindful eating, deep listening, loving speech and deep relaxation. This small initiative became an annual retreat. This book captures that process, and is interspersed with moving personal accounts from Palestinians and Israelis.

Living Buddha, Living Christ

This book opens up possibilities for Buddhists and Christians to go beyond religious dogma and preconceived notions. They are invited to engage in honest dialogue, and learn about each other’s contemplative traditions. Thay used to have images of Gautama Buddha and Jesus Christ on his altar. He writes, “I recognized that by understanding your own tradition better, you also develop increased respect, consideration, and understanding for others.”

How to Live When a Loved One Dies

Grief is hard to sit with, even when you know fully well that everyone who is born must die. People want to help but they struggle to figure out how, or feel awkward because they do not have the words to say that they care. Therefore, individuals processing the loss of a loved one often feel alone despite being surrounded by well-meaning friends and relatives. This book speaks lovingly to people who need reassurance and comfort. It offers simple meditative practices to inhabit the present moment, and ideas to honour the memory of their loved one.