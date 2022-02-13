English
    Video: Woman's shocking stunt with son to get clothes from 9th floor balcony

    The woman was helped by another elderly woman, possibly the boy’s grandmother, to help him get up through the balcony.

    Stella Dey
    February 13, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    The 19-second clip was shot from the opposite tower in the unnamed apartment complex. (Photo: IPS Kabra/Twitter)

    The 19-second clip was shot from the opposite tower in the unnamed apartment complex. (Photo: IPS Kabra/Twitter)


    A woman dangles her young son by a saree from the 10th floor of a high-rise to get clothes scattered on the balcony of the apartment below, a shocking video from Haryana’s Faridabad shows. The boy is seen standing shakily on the narrow ledge of the railing as his mother pulls him back up to safety.

    The woman was helped by another elderly woman, possibly the boy’s grandmother, to help him get up through the balcony. Two other young children were also seen on the balcony helping the boy up at the last minute.

    The video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, was criticized heavily on social media with many calling out the woman for blatant disregard for her son’s safety.

    “Appalled to see this video of a mother from Faridabad! Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility. She has no right to risk her kid's life,” the caption of the video read.

    The 19-second clip was shot from the opposite tower in the unnamed apartment complex. It was viewed over 5,000 times with several critical comments on Twitter.

    “No synonyms of carelessness can justify this action from a mother! Did the neighbors around (including the one with camera) try to stop this nonsense?” one user commented.

    Another comment read: “Legal action to be taken for such carelessness, value of cloth is greater than child's life?”

    It appears that the 9th floor flat was not occupied and locked and thus the woman made her son get the clothes in the high-risk manner.
