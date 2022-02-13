Video: Woman's shocking stunt with son to get clothes from 9th floor balcony

The 19-second clip was shot from the opposite tower in the unnamed apartment complex. (Photo: IPS Kabra/Twitter)

A woman dangles her young son by a saree from the 10th floor of a high-rise to get clothes scattered on the balcony of the apartment below, a shocking video from Haryana’s Faridabad shows. The boy is seen standing shakily on the narrow ledge of the railing as his mother pulls him back up to safety.

The woman was helped by another elderly woman, possibly the boy’s grandmother, to help him get up through the balcony. Two other young children were also seen on the balcony helping the boy up at the last minute.

The video, shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, was criticized heavily on social media with many calling out the woman for blatant disregard for her son’s safety.



“Appalled to see this video of a mother from Faridabad ! Heights of carelessness, insensitivity & irresponsibility. She has no right to risk her kid's life,” the caption of the video read.

The 19-second clip was shot from the opposite tower in the unnamed apartment complex. It was viewed over 5,000 times with several critical comments on Twitter.

“No synonyms of carelessness can justify this action from a mother! Did the neighbors around (including the one with camera) try to stop this nonsense?” one user commented.



Heights of carelessness and shameful deed to put her sons life at risk for few used clothes. Is sorry all is sorry enough this is call act of crime to put a child's life in danger. Shane on such a mother. She should be PUNISHED for such act. It is not acceptable. Let's see.

— Shabnam Vakil (@svakil2004) February 13, 2022



Carelessness, insensitivity and irresponsibility are understatement. This is pure reckless and callousness.

— Eshwar Natarajan (@eshwar_n) February 13, 2022

Another comment read: “Legal action to be taken for such carelessness, value of cloth is greater than child's life?”It appears that the 9th floor flat was not occupied and locked and thus the woman made her son get the clothes in the high-risk manner.