Facebook Messenger app now available in dark mode: Here’s how to activate it

Facebook is rolling out the dark mode feature on its Messenger app to all Android and iOS users

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular text messaging platforms in the world. Messenger’s tight integration with Facebook makes it a convenient method of communication for users on the social media platform.

The dark mode has become one of the most talked-about feature in 2019. Despite the social media giant’s massive infrastructure and resources, the addition of the dark mode to Messenger has taken a fair bit of time.

Although Facebook introduced a dark mode feature to its Messenger app in 2018, it was only available to a handful of users in select countries until March 2019. And, even then, the social media giant didn’t fully release the feature but debuted it as an Easter egg that had to be enabled by sending a message that contained a crescent moon emoji.

However, as of today, anyone using Facebook’s messaging app will be able to enable the features by simply doing the following.

Launch the Messenger app. Tap your profile image located on the top left corner of the screen. The last step would be to simply toggle the Dark Mode on.

Once enabled, the dark interface replaces the bright background with a black background. Several elements of the apps are also adjusted accordingly to adapt to the dark theme. And, although this isn’t the best implementation of the dark mode, it offers an alternative that users have been waiting for. Also, it reduces strain on the eyes.

The toggle-switch might not be visible to all users immediately. If you don’t see the switch, simply update the app, or wait for a day or two.