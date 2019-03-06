App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart's Women's Day Sale: Best deals on smartphones, accessories and more

From smartphones to accessories, these are the best deals on Flipkart's two-day Women's Day Sale.

Carlsen Martin
The Flipkart’s Women’s Day Sale will commence on the 7th of March and end on the 8th March 2019.
The Flipkart’s Women’s Day Sale will commence on the 7th of March and end on the 8th March 2019.
Whatsapp

Walmart-owned Flipkart is celebrating Women’s Day hosting by hosting a two day sale called 'Women’s Day Sale'. The sale commencing on March 7 and concluding on March 8 will offer massive discounts on wide variety of products including smartphones, appliances, fashion accessories and furniture. Additionally, the sale also features laptops starting at Rs 12,990 and tablets starting at Rs 2,999. Flipkart is also offering discounts of up to 70 percent on speakers, headphones and other accessories.

During the sale, the retail giant will offer massive discounts on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL smartphones which will come at a starting price of Rs 59,999, down from Rs 71,000. As per the Women's Day sale landing page, Xiaomi's Poco F1 smartphone will also go on sale. Additionally, the sale will also feature offers on select iPhone models. Here's a list of the best smartphone deals confirmed during the sale.
Handset Current Price (Rs) Sale Price (Rs) Additional Exchange Value (Rs)
Samsung Galaxy S8 34,990 30,990 Undisclosed
Oppo F9 Pro 19,990 19,990 3,000
Vivo V9 Pro 14,990 13,990 1,000
Nokia 6.1 14,999 13,999 Undisclosed
Nokia 5.1 9,999 8,999 Undisclosed
Flipkart is also offering attractive discounts on these products:
  • Beauty, clothing and more – Kama Ayurveda products worth Rs 10,000
  • Home and furniture – AP322 Portable Room Air Purifier
  • Electronics and accessories – Google Home
  • Sports & Fitness – Amazfit Stratos

Flipkart will also offer a Complete Mobile Protection offer, starting from Rs 99. No Cost EMI payment option will be available on all leading bank credit cards. Also, expect to see extended warranty on select products starting from Rs 399 and exchange offers up to Rs 22,000. Flipkart is also offering a buyback guarantee policy starting from Rs 99.

During the sale, Flipkart is also offering shoppers the opportunity to win exciting products at only one rupee. The ‘Shop & Win’ system will work by offering top spenders in certain categories a chance to buy products worth up to Rs 10,000 for just one rupee.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Flipkart #smartphones #Technology #trends

