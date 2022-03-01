Even Dictionary.com can't decipher this US Republican's tweet on Russia

Republican Clay Higgins and his tweet.



You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky.

You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.

— Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) February 27, 2022

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict resting heavy on US's shoulders, one Republican House representative recently decided he's had enough. It was time to drop a metaphorical bomb. And he did. On Twitter.

If you did not understand exactly what Clay Higgins wanted to say, you are not alone. Because along with thousands of Twitter users, even Dictionary.com could not decipher it.

In response to the politician's post, Dictionary.com tweeted, "We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary."

That, however, did not stop some from using Higgins's tweet to lighten the air. Political blogger and designer Jeff Tiedrich used a line from William Shakespeare's Macbeth to share his predicament. "It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury signifying nothing — William Shakespeare, predicting Rep. Clay Higgins (R-rodeo clown)," he tweeted.



I turned this into a song: https://t.co/wMkZElBXDw

— Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) February 28, 2022

Musician Jonathan Mann, on the other hand, turned Higgins's tweet into a song.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to really interpret the tweet, CNN's Chris Cillizza stated, "Higgins is clearly mad at millennials -- those who were born between 1981 and 1996 -- for having 'never lived one day under nuclear threat'."

"But that's not technically accurate since the Cold War between Russia and the United States didn't formally end until December 1989. So older millennials have lived under a nuclear threat from Russia. And the younger end of the generation has been impacted by efforts from North Korea to develop nuclear weapons."

Cillizza also went a step ahead and asked Higgins's office to explain what, exactly, he was going for in the tweet and promised to share their response if they reverted.

But to conclude, Cillizza said, "If I had to guess, Higgins wanted to rally the pro-Trump base of the Republican Party behind him amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So he smashed together a bunch of red-meat words with a few other nouns and verbs thrown in for good measure."

"The result, unfortunately for Higgins, is an utter word salad -- and plenty of mockery. His tweet had almost 36,000 replies and just under 4,000 likes as of midday Monday which, as the kids say, is some kind of ratio."