ESPN host Suzy Kolber laid off after 27 years: 'Heartbreaking'

Suzy Kolber was laid off from ESPN after 27 years

Suzy Kolber, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.

Suzy Kolber, the network’s NFL reporter, was laid off after nearly three decades with ESPN. “Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run,” Kolber tweeted. “So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back.”

Kolber has been the host of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show since 2015. She also contributed to the network’s NFL Draft coverage.

Fans, viewers and former colleagues flooded the comments section of the tweet.

“An incredible run, Suzy. Your professionalism and passion for football is unmatched. Thank you for being an amazing teammate and inspiring many people along the way,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates.



“Heartbreaking indeed. You should absolutely be proud, Suzy,” said ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell.



ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off-air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would reduce 7,000 jobs either through not filling positions or layoffs.

Friday's announcement resembled what happened in April of 2017, when reporters and hosts were informed at one time that they would no longer be on the air.

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead,” ESPN said in a statement. “This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

