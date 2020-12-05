Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 Is Just The Kind Of Entertainer That Could Bring Audiences Back In Theaters

The promo of Coolie No. 1 is out and other than the fact that it promises to be a roller coaster entertainer, one more thing is certain. If the film indeed managed to make it to theaters as well in addition to the OTT premier on Amazon Prime that is being planned on December 25, it could well end the drought at the box office.

The last film to do well in theaters was another out and out massy entertainer, Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, which released in March. Now his (a bit) senior counterpart Varun Dhawan has also built the case well enough for his Coolie No. 1 to entice audiences in theaters all over again.

Between April to November, there has been a complete drought of big screen entertainment. The one that could have pulled audiences to a certain degree was Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii but that could find only an OTT release for itself at Disney+ Hotstar. In the recent past, Ludo and Chhalaang arrived on Netflix and Amazon Prime respectively. But, there were not many voices advocating the cause for their big screen release, especially after they arrived on the digital medium. However, first Laxmii and now Coolie No. 1 makes one vouch for theaters again.

Amongst 20-25 films that have arrived on the OTT medium in 2020, some of the biggest successes have been Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Shakuntala Devi and of course Laxmii. These films had the target set to bring on an added subscriber base as that's the first (and the most tangible) barometer for success.

Disney+ Hotstar were quick to declare immediately after the release of Laxmii that the Akshay Kumar-starrer was the biggest ever on their platform (beating their own record holder Dil Bechara).

Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl did well to further build the brand equity of Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions while ensuring that Netflix got its big ticket film that helped them penetrate further in the Indian market. The premium OTT channel has that exclusivity feel to it, courtesy its high price tag, and still the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer did it for them.

As for Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, it is one of those clean family entertainers that Amazon Prime vouches for. Right after the lockdown was announced, they began this campaign with Gulabo Sitabo. However, Vikram Malhotra-produced Shakuntala Devi ensured that the OTT medium did earn greater eyeballs. The producer is continuing his relationship with the digital medium with his Durgamati next and yet again, that one is a clean entertainment in the offering.

This is what makes David Dhawan's remake of his own Coolie No. 1 special because 25 years back when he and producer Vashu Bhagnani (who now returns to back the Varun Dhawan version with his children Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh) since the target audience base is the whole family of members aged from 6 to 60. Or shall we say 65, given that's the age of the 'forever young at heart' filmmaker? After all, the promo has given a clear indication that the remake is faithful to the Govinda-version from 1995 and no wonder, Amazon Prime has acquired the film quite gladly.

This also means that it is understandable if they would want the film to be streamed exclusively on their platform. On the other hand national multiplexes, however keen they may be to screen the film at their properties, are being looked at to relax their stand of not releasing those films which are arriving on the OTT first day itself. The good part is that the talks are definitely happening and there are still over three weeks remaining before the curtains go up for the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer.

Yes, the film could well be available on Amazon Prime. Yes, theaters would be allowed only 50 percent of the occupancy. Still, from the bigger picture perspective, 50 percent is still better than 0 percent, which is currently the situation at almost all properties.

Also, as has always been the trend, those who want to watch the film on the big screen would still do that. After all, a start has to be made. It could be a 20 percent opening day and then may be 40 percent by the end of the weekend. Still, there would be footfalls at least.

Moreover, for the middle layer of distributors who have worked along with the producers and the exhibitors for over 100 years of Bollywood's existence, there would be something to celebrate. They have practically been out of business for almost a year and given the fact that they would again the much sought out party after the pandemic is over and traditional theatrical business is back (which would most certainly be the case, with OTT enjoying their own audience in parallel), it is only worthy enough to bring them back in the circulation.

A twin release on both small and big screens can well be an experiment that could be best played with Coolie No. 1. As of now, no one knows how 'exactly' it would be if it panned out. However, given the massy feel of the film and the fact that it is just the kind of entertainment that could light up the festivities and celebrations at the end of a largely depressing year, any number of crores that are accumulated at the box office would be a reason good enough to rejoice.