'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on OTT. Watch it on this platform

Marvel Studios on Thursday released Thor: Love and Thunder online on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform is celebrating its Disney+ Day and has released several films and series to mark the day.

Released across theatres on July 8, the Chris Hemsworth starrer sees Thor, interrupted by a galactic killer called Gorr the God Butcheron, who--on his journey of self-discovery--wants the end of all gods.



To fight him off the God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who ends up wielding his magical hammer, Mjolnir.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Russell Crowe puts in a cameo as Zeus, the king of the Olympians. Apart from this, the Guardians of the Galaxy (played by Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper) also star in the movie. Jeff Goldblum reprises his role as the Grandmaster.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The first two films in the franchise, Thor and Thor: The Dark World, were praised by the critics and were financial successes. But it was Thor: Ragnorak that is credited with reviving the franchise and making the movies an audience favourite.

The Thor films have collectively earned more than $1.9 billion worldwide. The first part of the franchise, Thor, was made in 2011, the second part Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Thor: Ragnorak in 2017.