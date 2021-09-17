MARKET NEWS

This is how Anushka Sharma reacted to Virat Kohli’s decision to quit T20 captaincy

In the official statement, Virat Kohli mentioned that he has decided to step down as the T20 captain for the Indian team after the T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in Dubai, this year.

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared the Instagram post by her husband on her story. The 33-year-old actress dropped only a red heart emoji along with the post.

In the official statement, Kohli mentioned that he has decided to step down as the T20 captain for the Indian team after the T20 World Cup, which is set to take place in Dubai, this year.

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," a part of his statement read.

The cricketer also added that he took the decision after consulting head coach Ravi Shastri and his teammates, including Rohit Sharma, and even conveyed the call to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah."

Currently, the actress is in Dubai with Kohli, who will compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumes on September 19.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anushka Sharma #T20 captain #Virat Kohli
first published: Sep 17, 2021 10:08 pm

