you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Lion King roars again, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 stays on to be super, Kabir Singh is unstoppable

Kabir Singh, Article 15, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Super 30 — each of these have been successful at the box office since audiences have been coming in hordes for four weeks in a row now.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder

Back in 1994 when The Lion King had released, it had done quite well globally. In fact even in India, when Hollywood movies hadn't really made much of an inroad, the animation film had found a good audience for itself.

Now, a quarter of a century later, when the film has seen a remake version of itself hitting the screens, the response is even bigger. Audiences have come in all over the country, be it big cities or small towns, and the results are there to be seen, what with Rs 11.03 crore collected on the first day itself.

This is a very good number as despite it being a photorealistic computer-animated film, the collections are amongst the biggest of the Hollywood flicks that have been released in India. The kind of start that this film has taken pretty much assures it of a healthy weekend ahead, which means the celebrations for distributors and exhibitors will continue.

During last few weeks, quite a few films have brought audiences in hordes. Kabir Singh, Article 15, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Super 30 — each of these have been successful at the box office since audiences have been coming in hordes for four weeks in a row now.

Super 30 is yet another film which is gearing up to enter the 100 crore club. The Hrithik Roshan starrer has already gone past the 80 crore mark in just eight days and would soon breach the 100 crore mark. For an offbeat niche film sans any quintessential Bollywood drama or hero-heroine set up, this Sajid Nadiadwala production has done well enough to cover this kind of distance already. In fact, it would be interesting to see if the Vikas Behl-directed Super 30 crosses the lifetime numbers of Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil [Rs 103.84 crore] in two weeks itself.

Article 15 has now entered its fourth week and the collections have already crossed Rs 61 crore. It is doing well in core multiplexes at the major cities and is a good hit at the box office. For a film with a dark and depressing theme, the Anubhav Sinha-directed affair has turned out to be a much bigger success than what most would have predicted.

As for Kabir Singh, it is the longest surviving film of them all, what with collections touching Rs 267.29 crore already. The records are being set with practically every passing week and while it is a given that a lifetime of Rs 280 crore would be reached, a bit more push could well help it go past the lifetime numbers of Aamir Khan's Dhoom: 3 [Rs 284 crore].

The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer is a well deserved, though unprecedented all time blockbuster.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #Bollywood #Business #India

