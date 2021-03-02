Tandav row: Amazon Prime Video offers apology again for objectionable scenes in the web series

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

Video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, which has been surrounded with controversy due its web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, issued an apology on March 2.

In a statement the company said, "Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav."

This is the second time the company has issued an apology for its show Tandav.

In January this year, the Tandav team had issued an apology. Director of the web series, Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted saying that "the cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

The platform had also said that it had removed the scenes that the viewers had found objectionable.

Now, once again Amazon Prime Video has issued an apology.

The platform said that it was never their intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to its attention.

"We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences."

The company also said that they "will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences."

An FIR was lodged last month against makers of Tandav for hurting religious sentiments.

Recently, commercial head of Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit was asked by the Allahabad High Court to cooperate in the ongoing investigation against the web series Tandav.

The court recently rejected Purohit's application for an anticipatory bail saying that the fact remains that "the applicant had not been vigilant and has acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal prosecution in permitting streaming of a movie which is against the fundamental rights of the majority of citizens of this country and therefore, her fundamental right of life and liberty cannot be protected by grant of anticipatory bail to her in the exercise of discretionary powers of this court.”

The court had also said that removing scenes of the web series after it streamed or issuing an apology “would not absolve the accused persons of the offence committed by them."