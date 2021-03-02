English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Tandav row: Amazon Prime Video offers apology again for objectionable scenes in the web series

This is the second time the company has issued an apology for hurting viewers' sentiments.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST
'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

Video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, which has been surrounded with controversy due its web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan, issued an apology on March 2.

In a statement the company said, "Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series Tandav."

This is the second time the company has issued an apology for its show Tandav.

In January this year, the Tandav team had issued an apology. Director of the web series, Ali Abbas Zafar had tweeted saying that "the cast and crew of ‘Tandav’ unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

The platform had also said that it had removed the scenes that the viewers had found objectionable.

Close

Related stories

Now, once again Amazon Prime Video has issued an apology.

The platform said that it was never their intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to its attention.

"We respect our viewers’ diverse beliefs and apologize unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences."

The company also said that they "will continue to develop entertaining content with partners, while complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences."

An FIR was lodged last month against makers of Tandav for hurting religious sentiments.

Recently, commercial head of Amazon Prime Video, Aparna Purohit was asked by the Allahabad High Court to cooperate in the ongoing investigation against the web series Tandav.

The court recently rejected Purohit's application for an anticipatory bail saying that the fact remains that "the applicant had not been vigilant and has acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal prosecution in permitting streaming of a movie which is against the fundamental rights of the majority of citizens of this country and therefore, her fundamental right of life and liberty cannot be protected by grant of anticipatory bail to her in the exercise of discretionary powers of this court.”

The court had also said that removing scenes of the web series after it streamed or issuing an apology “would not absolve the accused persons of the offence committed by them."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Entertainment #trends
first published: Mar 2, 2021 08:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.